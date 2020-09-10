Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Alex Verdugo Leads Off, Michael Chavis Sits

The Red Sox look to make it two straight wins when Boston begins a four-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

Boston is coming off a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, while the Rays hope to bounce back from a 6-1 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Alex Verdugo returns to the leadoff spot after having Game 2 of the doubleheader against Philly off. Yairo Muñoz will play left field, while Bobby Dalbec will man first, meaning Michael Chavis will begin the game on the bench.

Mike Kickham toes the rubber for the Red Sox in search of his second Major League Baseball win.

Here are the lineups for both teams: