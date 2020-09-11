Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: J.D. Martinez Sits; Michael Chavis Returns

The Red Sox look to get their third straight win Friday night when Boston continues its series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston eked out a 4-3 win Thursday night after Rafael Devers drove in three of the Red Sox’s runs and Bobby Dalbec continued his home run tear.

J.D. Martinez is out of Boston’s lineup as a day off, according to manager Ron Roenicke. Kevin Plawecki will be the designated hitter and bat fifth. Michael Chavis returns to the lineup and will play left field for the second time in his career.

As for the Rays, they will tote out an entire left-handed lineup against right-handed pitcher Andrew Triggs.

Here are the lineups for both teams: