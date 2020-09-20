Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Sits In Tanner Houck’s Second Start

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday look to avoid being swept, as they host the New York Yankees for the third game of the series at Fenway Park.

Tanner Houck, who impressed in his debut for Boston, will get his second start of the season. Meanwhile, Christian Vazquez is back in the lineup, starting as catcher and leading off the order.

Alex Verdugo remains out for the Red Sox after a hamstring injury saw him leave Friday’s game, and Xander Bogaerts will sit as well. Cesar Puello, called up Saturday, will start in right field for Verdugo again. Jonathan Araúz will fill in at shortstop and Tsu-Wei Lin is in at second.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (19-34)

Christian Vazquez, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Michael Chavis, LF

Cesar Puello, RF

Tsu-Wei Lin, 2B

Jonathan Araúz, SS

Tanner Houck, RHP (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (35-18)

LeMahieu, 3B

Voit, 1B

Hicks, CF

Stanton, DH

Torres, SS

Gardner, LF

Frazier, RF

Sanchez, C

Wade, 2B



Deivi García, RHP (2-1, 3.28 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images