Red Sox Wrap: Nathan Eovaldi Effective In Start But Boston Falls To Rays

Nathan Eovaldi looked effective in his three-inning start while the Red Sox belted two home runs, but it wasn’t enough as Boston fell 5-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays scored the winning run on a seventh-inning home run off relief pitcher Marcus Walden. Both the Rays and Red Sox totaled seven hits while no Boston player recorded multiple hits.

The Red Sox left four runners on base while stealing an MLB season-high six bases in one game.

With the verdict, the Red Sox fall to 16-31 while the Rays climb to 20-16.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Tight.

The Red Sox twice tied the game with home runs, but couldn’t pull out the win.

ON THE BUMP

— Nathan Eovaldi returned to the mound for the first time since Aug. 20.

The right-hander pitched three innings against the Rays, scattering three hits while allowing one earned run. Eovaldi also tallied four strikeouts on 40 pitches (28 strikes).

Hey Nate, see ya on the hill! pic.twitter.com/O2E0OYHI8H — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 12, 2020

— Chris Mazza took over for Eovaldi, throwing both the fourth and fifth frames. Mazza allowed three earned runs on two hits as the Rays built a 4-2 lead after five frames.

Mazza compiled three strikeouts on 35 pitches (21 strikes).

— Marcus Walden threw the seventh inning and allowed the eventual game-winning home run after Boston’s Christian Arroyo tied the game in the top half of the frame.

It was the lone hit allowed give up by Walden, who recorded two strikeouts on 19 pitches (12 strikes).

— Jeff Springs then came out for the eighth, sticking out two batters while keeping a clean inning and giving the Red Sox a chance headed into the ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Michael Chavis got the Red Sox on the board by leading off the third inning with a 428-foot home run. Chavis’ third blast of the season tied the game at 1-all.

— Kevin Plawecki extended Boston’s lead to 2-1 in the top of the fourth. Plawecki ripped a one-out, RBI single to center field, scoring Xander Bogaerts from third. Bogaerts led off the fourth with a walk before stealing both second and third base.

— Christian Arroyo tied the game for the second time with a two-run home run in the seventh inning. Arroyo’s first-ever homer in a Sox uniform scored Jackie Bradley Jr. (single) as well.

— Yairo Munoz slapped a two-out double in the ninth inning, giving the Red Sox had the game-tying run on second base. Chavis, though, grounded out to end the game.

— No Red Sox player had multiple hits. Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers, Plawecki, Bradley Jr., Munoz, Chavis and Arroyo all had one hit apiece.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Yeah, so Brandon Lowe has killed the Red Sox.

Brandon Lowe is a career .405 hitter against the #RedSox with 8 HRs in 21 games. His solo shot in the 7th gives the Rays a 5-4 lead, after Christian Arroyo's 1st w/ the Sox had tied it up. — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) September 13, 2020

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will face the Rays for the fourth and final game of the series Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images