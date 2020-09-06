Red Sox Wrap: Another Late Rally Not Enough For Boston Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox had enough off their bats to rally late in their comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night, but that wasn’t the case on Sunday.

Boston cruised out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth. But after a brutal fifth inning where Toronto put up six runs, followed by three more in the top of the sixth, the Red Sox were in a deep 10-4 hole.

But Boston didn’t give up another run after that, and with two eighth-inning homers from Jose Peraza (his first of the season) and Xander Bogaerts, it became a two-run game.

Ultimately, the Red Sox couldn’t make up the difference in the ninth and were defeated 10-8, falling to a 14-28 record. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, took the series and improved to a 21-18 record.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Tease.

With Saturday night fresh in our memories, we were hopeful for another late-game comeback.

ON THE BUMP

— Andrew Triggs was the 13th starting pitcher used by the Red Sox this season, and he put together a solid three innings to get his team going.

He held the Blue Jays to one run (a homer from Caleb Joseph) during his time on the mound, giving up three hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

— Matt Hall was recalled before Sunday’s game, and his time in relief was rough.

He gave up no runs or hits in the top of the fourth to begin his outing, with a walk and a strikeout. The fifth, however, went a little differently.

Hall recorded only two outs before getting pulled from the frame, racking up six earned runs off four hits and four walks with a strikeout, allowing Toronto to take a 5-4 lead.

— Robinson Leyer finished the fifth inning, allowing a double that scored the two inherited runners and a walk. He returned for the top of the sixth, but didn’t record an out after giving up a leadoff home run to Rowdy Tellez and two singles immediately after.

In total, Leyer gave up three earned runs off four hits and a walk.

— Jeffrey Springs took over in the top of the sixth, and after giving up a walk, Joseph grounded into a fielder’s choice that allowed Travis Shaw to score from third. Another single after that made it a 10-4 game, but Springs got out of the inning with a swinging strikeout to retire the sixth batter he faced.

Springs gave up zero earned runs, walked two, and gave up a hit.

— Austin Brice took over in the seventh and recorded two quick outs with a strikeout and a ground out to third. He then gave up a consecutive single and double before getting himself out of the jam without allowing any runs.

— Thanks to Ryan Brasier, the Red Sox didn’t give up any runs in the eighth inning either. He gave up one single and struck out the first and final batters he faced in the frame.

— Marcus Walden closed-out the game for Boston with a quick 1-2-3 inning to keep the Red Sox in the game heading into the final half-inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox recorded three hits in their first turn at the plate, capitalizing on all of them.

Yairo Munez led things off with a single, and Xander Bogaerts followed that up two batters later. That set up Kevin Plewecki for a three-run homer to give the Red Sox an early 3-0 lead.

Please allow Kevin Plawecki to demonstrate how you set the tone: pic.twitter.com/gnaCMW6wCW — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 6, 2020

— Boston extended their lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the third, thanks to a solo home run to the opposite side of the field from Bobby Dalbec. It was his third home run of the season after being called up just one week ago.

— Michael Chavis started the bottom of the sixth with a single, advanced to second after another from Jackie Bradley Jr., and after a sacrifice fly from Jose Peraza, Chavis rounded the bases to make it a 10-5 game.

— Peraza was first to bat in the eighth inning for Boston, and after fouling off the first pitch he saw, he took the next one yard to make it a 10-6 game.

Pitcher A.J. Cole walked Arauz next, and Bogaerts brought him home with a 404-foot home run of his own to make it a 10-8 game.

X ➡️ Dead Center pic.twitter.com/PRPuMXJ12x — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 6, 2020

— Bogaerts (2-for-5, two runs, two RBI), Plawecki (2-for-3, one run, three RBI) and Chavis (2-for-3, one run, two walks) all had multi-hit games for Boston.

— Arauz walked three times, but didn’t record a hit on the night along with Christian Vazquez and J.D. Martinez.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Win or lose, this is still impressive.

A week ago Bobby made his ML debut.

Today he hit his 3rd HR.

Now that's a proper celebration. pic.twitter.com/Imlk652ZgJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 6, 2020

UP NEXT

The Red Sox get a day off Monday, before returning to action Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch from Philadelphia is at 4:05 p.m. ET.