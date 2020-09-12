Red Sox Wrap: Blake Snell, Rays Too Much For Boston In 11-1 Loss

With the loss, the Red Sox dipped to 16-30, while the Rays climbed to 29-16.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Quiet.

The Red Sox bats struggled with runners in scoring position.

ON THE BUMP

— Andrew Triggs opened the game for Boston and worked around a two-out single and walk to get out of the first unscathed.

— Hall toed the rubber for the second and was welcomed into the game by a Yoshitomo Tsutsugo solo home run to make it 1-0.

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo blasts his 7th HR of the season! 🚀



Tune in to @RaysBaseball on FOX Sports Sun & FOX Sports Go: 📺📱: https://t.co/19HFlm8iHf#RaysUp #MLB pic.twitter.com/P2kiDrhNML — FOX Sports Sun: Rays (@FOXSportsRays) September 11, 2020

Hall returned for the third and surrendered back-to-back singles before a Kevin Kiermaier groundout made it 2-0 Rays.

Things didn’t get any better for Hall in the fourth.

The left-hander gave up a leadoff single before issuing a walk, which allowed Austin Meadows to drive in both runners on a double for the 4-0 lead.

Austin Meadows's 8th double of the season leads to an exciting play at the plate. 💥💨



Tune in to @RaysBaseball on FOX Sports Sun & FOX Sports Go: 📺📱: https://t.co/WUV4qe7tz4#RaysUp #MLB pic.twitter.com/8E6YO65tli — FOX Sports Sun: Rays (@FOXSportsRays) September 12, 2020

A walk to Joey Wendle was enough to end Hall’s night.

— Phillips Valdez got the final out of the inning.

He returned for the fifth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts.

— Domingo Tapia made his Major League Baseball debut in the sixth and he was welcomed to the big leagues by a Nate Lowe solo home run to make it 5-0.

Nate Lowe knocks out cardboard fan with his 1st HR of the season.

💥🙌🙌🙌💥



Tune in to @RaysBaseball on FOX Sports Sun & FOX Sports Go: 📺📱: https://t.co/WUV4qe7tz4#RaysUp #MLB pic.twitter.com/fFbgDAIT0P — FOX Sports Sun: Rays (@FOXSportsRays) September 12, 2020

He got out of the inning unscathed with a 100 mph strikeout.

100 MPH heat for his first big league K. pic.twitter.com/eiidGmi0S5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 12, 2020

— Robinson Leyer had the seventh and surrendered back-to-back walks after getting the first out. A Tsutsugo single made it 6-0 and put runners on the corners.

Things got worse for Leyer when Lowe belted his second homer of the game, this time a three-run shot to open up the game 9-0.

— Robert Stock was tasked with getting the final two outs of the inning and did just that.

Stock ran into trouble in the eighth after a walk, double and another walk led Ji-Man Choi double to make it 10-0.

Tampa Bay made it 11-0 on a Keimaier groundout before the inning ended.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox had runners in scoring position in the second, third, sixth and eighth innings, but were unable to capitalize until the ninth.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. and Bobby Dalbec hit back-to-back doubles, with Bradley scoring to make it 11-1.

— Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers, Bradley Jr. and Dalbec led the way for Boston with two hits apiece, while Xander Bogaerts, Christian Vazquez and Michael Chavis had one.

TWEET OF THE GAME

There was an important Game 7 that began during Friday’s Red Sox-Rays game.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their series with the Rays on Saturday when Nathan Eovaldi makes his return for Boston. First pitch from Tropicana Field is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

