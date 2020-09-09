Red Sox Wrap: Bobby Dalbec Helps Lift Boston To 5-2 Win Vs. Phillies

The Red Sox were able to salvage a win out of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

Boston took Game 2 from the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 at Citizens Bank Park after a strong outing from Chris Mazza and (yet another) home run from Bobby Dalbec.

Mazza threw five innings of four-hit ball with two earned runs, a walk and four strikeouts

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 15-29, while the Phillies slipped to 21-18.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Refreshing.

Strong pitching and good offense made Game 2 fun.

ON THE BUMP

— Mazza had runners on the corners with two outs in the first, but a wild pitch made it 1-0 Phillies.

A Didi Gregorius single gave Philly a 2-0 lead before the end of the inning.

He settled down after that, striking out the side in order in the second and tossing a 1-2-3 third.

Mazza ran into a bit of a jam in the fifth when he hit Alec Bohm and gave up a single to Kyle Garlick, but got out of it without giving up any runs.

— Phillips Valdez pitched a scoreless sixth despite putting runners on first and second.

— Austin Brice got an out in the seventh, but walked two batters to bring the tying run to the plate and was pulled from the game.

— Marcus Walden got the final two outs of the game to secure the win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox got a run back in the second inning when Tzu-Wei Lin singled in Jackie Bradley Jr. to make it a 2-1 game.

— Boston tied the game in the fourth when Bradley singled and accounted for its second run of the game on a Deivy Grullón single.

— The Red Sox grabbed their first lead of the game in the sixth when Dalbec, once again, hit a home run.

This time it was a two-run shot to right center for the 4-2 lead.

That Bobby Dalbec power we'd been hearing about… It's real. pic.twitter.com/Hnfl64Clcc — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 9, 2020

— Dalbec drove in his third run of the game in the seventh with an RBI-single off old friend Heath Hembree for the 5-2 edge, a score Boston eventually won by.

— Bradley led the way for the Red Sox with three hits, while Dalbec and Lin amassed two apiece. Only Araúz, J.D. Martinez and José Peraza went hitless.

3-for-3 night with 3 runs scored for JBJ. 👊 pic.twitter.com/WafEir3mg1 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 9, 2020

TWEET OF THE GAME

Goodness gracious.

Nine Major League games for Bobby Dalbec. Five Major League home runs. — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) September 9, 2020

UP NEXT

The Red Sox enjoy an off day Wednesday before traveling to Tampa Bay to take on the Rays. First pitch from Tropicana Field on Thursday is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

