Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Game 1 Of Doubleheader 8-7 Vs. Blue Jays

Things don’t seem to be getting better for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston dropped its fifth straight game in a 8-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of their doubleheader Friday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox played from behind all game, but came within a run at two different points. It wasn’t enough, however, in the shortened seven-inning game.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 12-27, while the Blue Jays moved to 21-16.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Ugh.

The shortened season now has doubleheaders going seven innings, but it didn’t help the Red Sox any.

ON THE BUMP

— Toronto struck first in the second when Travis Shaw hit a solo home run to center after Zack Godley struck out the first two batters of the inning.

Joe Panik walked and Danny Jansen touched them all with a two-run shot to make it 3-0.

The Blue Jays plated another run when Teoscar Hernandez grounded into a double play, but scored the runner from third.

Godley struck out Vlad Guerrero Jr. to end the inning, but his afternoon was done after four earned runs, five hits and four strikeouts.

— Jeffrey Spring entered in the fourth and worked around a leadoff double to not give up a run.

He returned for a clean fifth with one strikeout.

— Marcus Walden came out for the sixth where he loaded the bases with nobody out after an error by Alex Verdugo, a walk and single.

A Panik single made it 6-4 with the bags reloaded. But the damage continued when Bogaerts couldn’t get his glove down on a Randal Grichuk single that gave the Blue Jays an 8-4 lead.

Walden’s night was done after 2/3 of an inning.

— Robert Stock got Rowdy Tellez to line out to end the sixth.

Stock came out for the seventh and worked around a leadoff walk to pitch a scoreless frame.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Kevin Plawecki hit a one-out double that missed being a home run by inches.

But Yairo Munoz made sure he didn’t miss.

The left fielder brought Boston within a run when he hit a two-run homer — his first in a Red Sox uniform — into the Green Monster to make it 3-2 in the first.

— Boston cut its deficit back to two in the fifth when Munoz scored from first on a José Peraza double to make it 5-3.

The Red Sox had runners on the corners with one out. A wild pitch from Tanner Roark brought in Peraza to bring Boston within a run.

But that’s all they’d get after a Blue Jays pitching change.

— Boston threatened to do some work in the sixth by putting runners on the corner with no one out and amassing four straight hits to get more runs on the board.

And Munoz continued his strong afternoon with a double to drive in a run and make it an 8-5 game. Another single from Chavis brought Boston within two to make the game a tad interesting.

— Munoz led the way with three hits for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo, Chavis and Plawecki had two hits apiece, while Peraza and Jackie Bradley Jr. had one.

All other Boston batters went hitless.

Verdugo has been a bright spot for Boston.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox get right back to it with Game 2 of the doubleheader at 7:30 p.m. ET.

