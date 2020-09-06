Red Sox Wrap: Boston Offense Boosts Bullpen In Walk-Off Win Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox’s offense rallied in the ninth inning Saturday night, scoring a pair of runs to earn a 9-8 walk-off victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox had 15 hits with five home runs. The Blue Jays tallied 16 hits of their own.

It all came after the Red Sox entered the sixth inning with a 6-2 lead, but saw that disappear before the next six outs. Boston’s bullpen allowed Toronto to score three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to overtake the lead, though they stole it back late in the game.

With the verdict, Boston wins a second straight game to climb to 14-27 while Toronto falls to 21-18.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Unexpected.

The Red Sox entered the ninth inning trailing by one run and trying to find any sign of life.

ON THE BUMP

— Ryan Weber got the start and looked pretty effective.

The right-hander scattered five hits across five innings while allowing two earned runs to score. Weber threw 66 pitches (40 strikes) and recorded a pair of strikeouts.

— Left-hander Josh Taylor replaced Weber in the sixth and labored through it. Taylor allowed three runs on three hits, including a three-run homer to Vladamir Guerrero Jr., which cut Boston’s four-run deficit to merely 6-5.

— Phillips Valdez allowed the Blue Jays to take the lead in the seventh. Toronto tacked on three more runs on four hits as Valdez lasted just 2/3 of an inning throwing 23 pitches.

Counted us out? 6-2 be you 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yBhLKIai8m — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 6, 2020

— Robert Stock entered with the bases loaded in the seventh. He allowed an RBI single to Lourdes Jurriel Jr. but recorded a ground out to get out of the threat.

— Mike Kickham got some relief work in the eighth and ninth innings. The left-hander allowed three hits with four strikeouts but held the Blue Jays without a run for the final two frames.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox broke out the bats in the second inning, blasting three (!) home runs in the frame.

J.D. Martinez started the inning with a solo shot, Jackie Bradley Jr. connected on a two-run blast to right field while Bobby Dalbec belted his second of the season to left field.

A statement from J.D. Martinez: pic.twitter.com/aaiiEjibsW — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 6, 2020

⚠️ CAUTION: This Man is Hot pic.twitter.com/Fx0cEELLFr — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 6, 2020

— Boston added another two runs in the bottom of the fourth when Rafael Devers connected on a two-run double down the first baseline. It gave the Red Sox a 6-2 lead.

— Devers made it three RBI on the night with a seventh-inning solo shot to cut the Red Sox deficit to 8-7.

— Then, the ninth inning happened.

Bogaerts tied the game for the Red Sox in the bottom of the frame with a solo homer to left-center field.

Christian Vazquez was 90 feet away with Muñoz at the plate. Muñoz put the ball in play with a hit to third base and Vazquez crossed the plate before the tag to give the Red Sox the win.

XANDER EVENS IT IN THE 9TH. pic.twitter.com/T4VWjFuPdL — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 6, 2020

TWEET OF THE GAME

Here’s how the final play unfolded:

It's a beautiful night for a walk-off win! pic.twitter.com/gTdmJbnSye — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 6, 2020

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will play the Blue Jays for the fifth and final game of the series Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.