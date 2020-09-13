Red Sox Wrap: Boston Splits Series Vs. Rays Behind Devers’ Three-Hit Day

The Boston Red Sox evened things up in the four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays, taking Wednesday’s finale 6-3.

Rafael Devers had a three-hit game for Boston with one RBI, driving in a game-tying double and leading the offense on a night where all but one of his teammates recorded a hit.

Starting pitcher Martin Perez got the win after throwing five solid innings, with Matt Barnes getting the save.

With the 6-3 victory, Boston improves to 17-31 on the season as the Rays fall to 30-17.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Satisfying.

Boston stepped-up to split the series, with all but one member of its lineup recording a hit and no major pitching implosions.

ON THE BUMP

— Boston got a solid start out of Perez, who went five innings and gave up three runs (two of them earned) off five hits and two walks.

The first run came in the bottom of the first when Joey Wendle hit a single and was driven home by a Mike Brosseau’s double.

Later in the fourth, Kevan Smith went deep to give Tampa Bay the lead, brining Willy Adames around after reaching on a throwing error by shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin.

Kevan with an a pic.twitter.com/K7cX0s5tRK — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 13, 2020

Perez walked a batter in the fifth, but struck out two batters to get out of the inning and finish his outing.

— Phillips Valdez was the first reliever to come in for Boston, pitching the sixth inning and giving up a single hit.

— Ryan Weber came in for 2/3 innings, striking out his first batter and making a play on a ground ball to get the second out. But after giving up a single and walk consecutively, Weber was pulled.

— Ryan Brasier finished out the seventh inning, recording the third out with a five-pitch strikeout.

He came back in to throw the eighth for a quick 1-2-3 inning to set up closer Matt Barnes. Brasier gave up no hits or walks and had three strikeouts.

— Matt Barnes got the save for Boston with a 1-2-3 final inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox got on the board right away.

Yario Munoz led things off with a double, and Christian Vazquez immediately brought him home, hitting it out of the park for his fifth home run of the season to give Boston an early 2-0 lead.

Right off the bat! pic.twitter.com/EUvruboWIQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 13, 2020

— After two hitless innings, the Red Sox recorded three singles in the top of the fourth, but stranded Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Michael Chavis.

— Trailing by a run entering their half of the fifth, Munoz got on with a single and Vazquez walked to get the game-tying and go-ahead runs on base. With one out, Devers delivered a double to deep right to bring in Munoz.

We ❤️ Devers Doubles pic.twitter.com/P3cEEmUbNN — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 13, 2020

And with a sacrifice ground-out to third, Martinez brought in Vazquez for the 4-3 advantage.

— — Boston took a 6-3 lead in the sixth after Chavis was walked to start the inning and Christian Arroyo hit a two-run homer 402 feet to right field.

— Devers led the offense going 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Munoz had two hits with two runs batting lead-off, and Vazquez went 1-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and a walk. Arroyo was 1-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.

— Every player but shortshop Lin recorded at least a hit.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Devers continues his tear.

12 games, 12 RBI: For the 12 games so far this month #RedSox Rafael Devers is now 18-for-45 (.400) with 3 doubles and 4 home runs. — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) September 13, 2020

UP NEXT

After splitting the series with the Rays, Boston will move further south to Miami to begin a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.

Recent call-up Tanner Houck will make his Major League Baseball debut on the mound for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images