Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Fall Silent In 8-0 Loss Vs. Yankees

Another night, another loss for the Red Sox.

Boston dropped its second straight game Saturday, falling 8-0 to the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Game 2 of the three-game set.

Chris Mazza ran into trouble early in this one and earned his third loss as a result. J.A. Happ threw a stellar game and claimed the win.

The Sox fell to 19-34 while the Yankees improved to 31-21.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Yikes.

Boston’s bats were nowhere to be found Saturday night.

ON THE BUMP

— Mazza found himself in a hole rather early.

The righty loaded the bases with one out in the inning before giving up a sacrifice fly to Gio Urshela for the first run of the game. The Yankees made it 2-0 just one batter later on a Clint Frazier single to shallow right.

The Yankees struck again in the fourth on a Kyle Higashioka single to right that drove in Frazier from second. Tyler Wade followed that up with a force out to short that allowed New York’s fourth run to cross the plate.

Mazza wound up allowing four runs on five hits in four innings pitched. He struck out one and walked three.

— Dylan Covey took over in the fifth, but he wasn’t much more successful.

The righty allowed a walk and a single to start the inning before Luke Voit drove Brett Gardner home from first with an RBI single. Frazier tacked on two more runs two batters later with a towering home run to right center field. And just like that, it was 7-0 New York.

He returned to the mound for the sixth but took a line drive off the wrist while working to collect the second out. He stayed in the game and struck out the side.

— Domingo Tapia gave up one single in the seventh before retiring the side.

— Robert Stock sat three of the four batters he faced, issuing his lone walk to Wade with two out.

He went back out for the ninth and gave up a run on another sac fly to Urshela, upping the score to 8-0.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— J.A. Happ held Boston to just four hits across eight scoreless innings.

— Two of the Red Sox’s four hits were doubles.

— Boston struck out nine times.

UP NEXT

The Sox will wrap up their series against the Yankees on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Fenway is slated for 1:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images