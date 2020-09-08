Red Sox Wrap: Four Home Runs Not Enough As Phillies Walk-Off With Win

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Brutal.

There’s no other way to describe being one out away from the win and having the other team walk-off.

ON THE BUMP

— Martin Perez got the start for Boston. It wasn’t his best outing, but he got enough run support from the offense for Boston to keep things close.

In the first inning, he walked a batter but didn’t give up a single run or hit. In the second, he ran into some trouble, giving up a solo shot to Didi Gregorius for the Phillies to take an early 1-0 lead.

The third is where things got hairy for Perez. With the game tied, Perez walked Bryce Harper before recording two outs. However, the sacrifices allowed Harper to advance to third and then score on a catcher’s error.

Perez walked two more batters after that, and Gregorius and Phillip Gosselin scored thanks to a single from Alex Bohm.

The Red Sox starter bounced back in the fifth and sixth innings, however, and thanks to a handful of home runs, he almost recorded the win. He threw five full innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits and six walks with two strikeouts.

— Ryan Brasier came in to relieve Perez, but got into a jam right away.

He walked Andrew Knapp and Andrew McCutchen singled after recording an out on the first batter he saw. Brasier struck out Rhys Hoskins, but had to face Harper next with two outs and two on.

Fortunately, Harper flew out to strand the runners and Boston got out of the inning maintaining its lead.

— One run game. Enter closer Matt Barnes.

Barnes walked J.T. Realmuto to start before recording a K for the first out, but with a single from Gregorius, Barnes had runners on first and third with just one out.

He struck out Adam Haseley with seven pitches to bring up Bohm, and the rest was history, with the Phillies third baseman hitting a single after a patient at bat.

Barnes was handed the loss after giving up two runs off two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Don’t look now, but Boston has been home run happy as of late. In the Red Sox’s last three games, they’ve scored 13 home runs.

Devers started the trend, absolutely smoking the hardest-hit homer of his career, and the second-hardest hit one of any Red Sox player, to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the second.

Later in the fifth, Verdugo and Devers went yard back-to-back to bring the Red Sox within a run, making it a 4-3 game. They were both crushed as well, with Verdugo taking his home run 423 feet to right field and Devers’ traveling 417 feet to left.

Dalbec wanted to join in on the fun, though. He tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the sixth inning, going 425 feet to left.

— Devers finished hitting 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs to lead the Red Sox offense. Christian Vazquez was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate starting at catcher.

— J.D. Martinez, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Michael Chavis didn’t record a hit in the contest. Martinez walked once.

UP NEXT

This is a quick turn around. The Red Sox play the second game of Tuesday’s double-header with the Phillies at 7:05 p.m. ET, from Philadelphia.

