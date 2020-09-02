Red Sox Wrap: Marcell Ozuna Homers Three Times In Boston’s Loss Vs. Braves

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 12-24, while the Braves climbed to 21-14.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Woof.

It’s been a long (shortened) season for the Red Sox, to say the least.

ON THE BUMP

— It took just nine pitches from Weber for the Braves to open up a two-run lead.

Freddie Freeman was hit by a pitch, which paved the way for Ozuna to homer to left field.

Weber settled down after that, tossing three scoreless innings including a 1-2-3 third and fourth with two strikeouts.

— Josh Taylor took over in the fifth and pitched a clean inning.

— Robert Stock ran into a bit of trouble in the sixth, resulting in the Braves taking back their lead.

Nick Markakis walked to lead things off, Travis d’Arnaud singled before Austin Riley drove in Markakis with a single of his own to make it 3-2 Atlanta. Another run came in when Ender Inciarte singled to second, ending Stock’s night.

— Austin Brice came in to clean up the mess and got the third out of the sixth by getting Dansby Swanson to strike out swinging.

— The seventh belonged to Hart who allowed Ozuna to smash his second home run of the game to make it 5-2.

🎶 He did the mash, he did the Marcell mash 🎶#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/wjqZLGaEHb — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 2, 2020

Hart got out of the remainder of the inning unscathed.

But things got, shall we say messy, in the eighth for Hart.

Four consecutive singles led to two runs to bring Ozuna to the dish with two men on.

And Ozuna did what he did in his previous two plate appearances: demolished a home run, this time a three-run blast to center field to open up a 10-2 lead.

By our calculations*, Marcell Ozuna's three home runs tonight have traveled a combined 6 miles.



*approximate | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/PictUnPnh9 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 2, 2020

The inning finally ended on back-to-back groundouts.