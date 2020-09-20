Red Sox Wrap: Michael Chavis Homers Twice, Boston Snaps Yankees’ Win Streak

Everyone contributed offensively Sunday as the Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 10-2 at Fenway Park.

Michael Chavis (twice), Bobby Dalbec and J.D. Martinez went yard in the win. Jackie Bradley Jr., meanwhile, went 4-for-5 at the plate with three runs and an RBI.

Tanner Houck recorded the second win of his Major League Baseball career, going six innings and giving up a single run.

With the victory, Boston improves to 20-34 while New York falls to 31-21.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Snapped.

The Red Sox’s ended the Yankees’ 10-game winning streak.

ON THE BUMP

— Houck got the start for Boston, and the second outing of his MLB career didn’t disappoint.

The righty went six full innings, giving up just one run off one hit and three walks. His four strikeouts included one against MLB home run leader Luke Voit.

Tanner Houck, 89mph Two Seamer (foul) and 81mph Slider (Sword K), Overlay. pic.twitter.com/VPcjt5jMgs — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 20, 2020

He made some Red Sox history in the process, too.

Tanner Houck is 3rd #RedSox ever to open his career with back-to-back outings of 5+ IP and no earned runs allowed (also Dave Ferriss in 1945 and Vaughn Eshelman in 1995). Is 28th #MLB pitcher overall. — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) September 20, 2020

Fenway looks good on you. pic.twitter.com/3YhgT8h6eV — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 20, 2020

— Phillips Valdez came in for the seventh, giving up one walk and striking out two.

— Ryan Brasier had a 1-2-3 eigth inning.

— Jeffrey Springs closed things out in the ninth, but gave up a home run to Voit to start things off. Springs ended the game with three strikeouts and gave up one run on two hits.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Michael Chavis made it a 2-0 game in the second with a two-run blast that made its way into the Green Monster.

If anyone is on Lansdowne St right now, can you check on that baseball? pic.twitter.com/1UWEB6YX87 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 20, 2020

— Devers started the bottom of the third inning with a single and advanced to second after another from Dalbec. Bradley reached on an infield single to score Devers and advance Dalbec, setting up Chavis for his second home run of the game in as many at-bats.

This time, he hit a three-run shot to make it a 6-0 game.

So far today Michael Chavis has a…

⚪️ 2-run HR

⚪️ 3-run HR

🔘 All of the above pic.twitter.com/gUrtN5VS4L — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 20, 2020

— Dalbec led-off the bottom of the seventh inning, launching the second pitch of his at-bat over the left field wall.

Take a ride, Bobby! You earned it. pic.twitter.com/4WfYSomz6h — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 20, 2020

It didn’t end there, however. Jonathan Araúz drove home Chavis with a single to the shallow part of center to make it a 9-1 game.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Promise for the future.

Pitchers in MLB history who opened their careers with 2 straight starts of 5+ IP, no earned runs, no more than 2 hits allowed:



Tanner Houck, 2020

Kaz Ishii, 2002



C'est tout. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 20, 2020

UP NEXT

Boston gets a day off on Monday, before hosting the Baltimore Orioles for the first of a three-game series Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

