Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Had Good Medical Update, Back In Miami

Eduardo Rodriguez appears to be progressing nicely.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher is dealing with myocarditis as a result of contracting COVID-19. Rodriguez was shut down in July, but is expected to return in 2021.

Manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday he was hopeful the southpaw would be able to begin a strength training program in the near future. And Friday he revealed a bit of good news.

“The medical report was good when he came up here,” Roenicke told reporters during his pregame press conference. “He’s back home now in Miami. I think it’s still ongoing as to what the think the next steps are. So I don’t know if we’ll know for a while. I’m not sure.”

While it’s too soon to say if he will be ready for Opening Day, Rodriguez’s return certainly will be welcomed to the depleted starting rotation.

