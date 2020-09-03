Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Reveals ‘Cool’ Thing About Upcoming Free Agency

Jackie Bradley Jr. may have a new home in 2021.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder is set to become a free agent once the 2020 campaign comes to a close.

And even though chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom expressed his desire to keep Bradley in Boston for “a long time,” there’s no guarantee he will be in a Sox uniform next year.

But for Bradley, there are some pros to being able to test the free agent market.

“I’ll be a free agent in a couple weeks,” he told reporters on a Zoom video call. “And that’s the cool thing about free agency, you get to weigh out your options.”

And when asked if staying in Boston was something that was appealing to him, he had a pretty simple answer.

“We’ll see,” Bradley said. “You definitely have to set everything out in front of you and look at the pros, the cons. And seeing what’s best for you and your family. And kind of just go from there.”

Bradley has been a defensive force during his time in Boston, and that was on display Wednesday in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves.

