Matt Barnes has been solid in the closer role for the Boston Red Sox throughout the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Barnes took over the role following the trade of Brandon Workman to the Philadelphia Phillies and has responded with a career-high in saves with nine entering the squad’s season finale Sunday.

For more on his performance this season, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images