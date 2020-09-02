Red Sox’s Ron Roenicke Reveals Nathan Eovaldi Likely Won’t Start Saturday

Nathan Eovaldi isn’t quite ready to return just yet.

The Red Sox pitcher has been on the injured list with a calf cramp that caused him to miss his last start for Boston. Eovaldi was hopeful to start Saturday, but manager Ron Roenicke doesn’t think that will be the case.

“Probably not Saturday,” he told reporters during his Zoom pregame press conference. “He threw today and this is the best day he had. He didn’t throw a bullpen but he played catch today. … I think Nate is gonna try to throw a bullpen tomorrow. If everything goes well … maybe push him back another day or two.”

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images