Reds Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NL Wild Card Series Game 1 Online

Baseball fans will be treated to eight — count them — eight (!) playoff games Wednesday.

The first contest on the docket will see the Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds for Game 1 of the teams’ National League Wild Card series. The second-seeded Braves won their third consecutive NL East title this season, while the No. 7 Reds finished third in the NL Central.

Atlanta is slated to send left-hander Max Fried to the hill for the series opener at Truist Park. The visitors will counter with Cy Young candidate Trevor Bauer.

Here’s how to watch Reds vs. Braves Game 1.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 12:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images