Reminder Of Why Cam Newton Trolled Christian Wilkins For Doing ‘Splits’

Cam Newton on Sunday fired a shot at Christian Wilkins that, while not necessarily mean-spirited, was nonetheless head-scratching.
In case you missed it, Newton engaged in a heated confrontation with multiple Dolphins players, including Wilkins, after he led the Patriots to a victory in his New England debut. Video showed a Dolphins player (Shaq Lawson, probably) trying to snatch Newton’s chain.
During a postgame press conference, Newton shrugged off the altercation while also revealing he, in fact, still had his chain. He also said this about Wilkins:
“You just have to realize who you’re talking to, and just keep everything in the game,” Newton said. “I realized I was talking to a person that’s known for doing splits.”
So, what was Newton talking about?
We direct you to this video of the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Wilkins busting out some dance moves following Clemson’s 2017 National Championship victory:
Again, Newton’s comments were relatively innocuous, yet still strange. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who has anything bad to say after watching that video of Wilkins. If they were being honest, most guys would admit they wish they could dance like that — this writer sure does.
Newton fired additional shots in an Instagram post Sunday night. Dolphins players reacted by making fun of Newton’s chain.
It’s all very stupid.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images