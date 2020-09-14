Reminder Of Why Cam Newton Trolled Christian Wilkins For Doing ‘Splits’

Cam Newton on Sunday fired a shot at Christian Wilkins that, while not necessarily mean-spirited, was nonetheless head-scratching.

In case you missed it, Newton engaged in a heated confrontation with multiple Dolphins players, including Wilkins, after he led the Patriots to a victory in his New England debut. Video showed a Dolphins player (Shaq Lawson, probably) trying to snatch Newton’s chain.

During a postgame press conference, Newton shrugged off the altercation while also revealing he, in fact, still had his chain. He also said this about Wilkins:

“You just have to realize who you’re talking to, and just keep everything in the game,” Newton said. “I realized I was talking to a person that’s known for doing splits.”

So, what was Newton talking about?