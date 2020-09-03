Robert Williams Injury: Celtics Center ‘Good To Go’ For Game 3 Vs. Raptors

Boston Celtics fans watching Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors may have had their hearts skip a beat when Robert Williams awkwardly fell to the ground and visibly was shaken up after a first-quarter slam.

Williams did return later in the quarter, and scored 10 of his 11 total points in the opening 12 minutes. He didn’t nearly see the same amount of production throughout the rest of the contest, however.

Well, the good news is Williams didn’t experience any lasting implications from the fall and will be good to go for Game 3 against the Raptors on Thursday, per head coach Brad Stevens.

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says that Rob Williams experienced no lasting effects from his fall during Game 2 and is good to go tonight. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 3, 2020

Williams has played approximately 18 minutes each of the last two contests for the Celtics, filling in nicely in the rotating center position that Stevens continues to praise. He’s a perfect 10-for-10 from the floor in the series with nine rebounds in two games.

The Celtics possess a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET for Game 3.

