Robyn Hayward Posts Adorable Picture Of Gordon With Newborn Son

Gordon Hayward is home from the NBA bubble and back with his family.

The Boston Celtics forward was in Orlando, Fla. when his wife, Robyn, gave birth to the couple’s fourth child — their first son — Gordon Theodore.

The Celtics, as you probably know, got eliminated from the Eastern Conference finals by the Miami Heat last week. And it appears Gordon is soaking up the time with his son.

Robyn posted an adorable picture of the duo to her Instagram story Tuesday night.

Check it out: