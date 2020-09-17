Romeo Langford Doubtful To Return To Celtics-Heat Game 2 With Adductor Strain

It didn’t take long for the Celtics to go down a man in Boston’s Game 2 against the Miami Heat.

Romeo Langford, who saw some surprising early minutes in the first quarter Thursday night, immediately got hurt with 6:08 to go before Brad Stevens called a time out.

It was unclear what Langford injured at first, though it looked like it could have been his right hand. But it appears it was his right adductor, leaving him doubtful for the remainder of the game.

#NEBHInjuryReport Romeo Langford (right adductor strain) is doubtful to return. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 17, 2020

It certainly is a blow to Langford, who has dealt with injuries even before he made his way to the NBA.