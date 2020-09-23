Ron Roenicke Expects To Discuss Future With Red Sox Before Offseason

As Major League Baseball’s regular season nears its close, Ron Roenicke spent much of Wednesday’s pregame press conference talking about the future of the Boston Red Sox.

His own future with the club, however, is uncertain.

Ron Roenicke has made it clear he would like to return in 2021 to manage the Red Sox again, but he hasn’t yet had the conversation with the team’s front office.

As the team finishes up its series against the Baltimore Orioles this week and begins the last one of the year against the Atlanta Braves by the weekend, Roenicke expects to begin discussion.

“I haven’t talked to (chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom) yet about it,” Roenicke said Wednesday. “I know he’s going to Atlanta. I’m sure we’ll have a conversation somewhere before I leave (for the offseason). So not sure on where that will take place.”

Roenicke was promoted from bench coach to manager on a one-year contract after Alex Cora and the Red Sox parted ways this offseason.

We’ll see what the future holds soon.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports Images