Ron Roenicke Hopeful Eduardo Rodriguez Will Start Strength Program Soon

It’s unclear what the 2021 Major League Baseball season will look like for Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher contracted COVID-19 before being shut down for the shortened 2020 year due to complications from the virus. Rodriguez developed myocarditis.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said he does expect Rodriguez to be back next season, which is the good news. The bad news, though, is his workload is a bit unknown.

“For a guy like Eduardo Rodriguez, 200 innings last year and zero this year, we’re still figuring out exactly what we can expect from him next year,” pitching coach Dave Bush told reporters on Zoom on Thursday. “What’s a reasonable amount so that he can pitch and be part of the rotation but also to make sure we don’t overdo it and don’t put him in danger at that point?”

Manager Ron Roenicke said Rodriguez is doing well and is confident this won’t be something Boston will have to worry about come next year. But that starts with the southpaw building up his strength.

“I think to build him up properly for next year, hopefully he can start getting on a strength program within the next couple months,” Roenicke said. “Hopefully, he can do that and make sure he’s strong enough going into next year. If we’re still looking at taking care of him in two or three months and he can’t do physical activities, it’s going to take a long time to build him up. Hopefully, he’s cleared before then and he can start getting his strength back.”

Rodriguez was coming off a 19-win season in 2019 before being shut down.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports