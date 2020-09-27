Ron Roenicke Not Too Concerned About Future Following Red Sox’s Season

Ron Roenicke isn’t sweating what’s to come once the Red Sox’s season ends.

Boston wraps up its abbreviated 2020 regular season Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. It’s been a tough year for the Sox on both sides of the ball, and Ron Roenicke oversaw it all in his first season as manager.

Of course, there are questions surrounding Roenicke’s fate with the team after the season concludes. But Roenicke wouldn’t call it “unsettling,” per se.

“You know, if I was just starting out as a young manager, I guess it would be a little unsettling. I’m sure it would be,” he said during Saturday’s pregame video press conference. “But I think because of all the things that I’ve been through and I realize there’s a process and I realize there’s timing differences the way different organizations do things, that I’ve been fine.

“Do I like to know either way? Yes. Of course, I would like to know either way. But I think whatever happens, you know, I’m going to be fine. I feel like this year, as difficult as it was, I thought it went well. And on my end, I tried to do everything I can to make things work out.”

The Red Sox sit at 23-36 with just one game left in the regular season. This is the second straight season Boston has missed the playoffs, though this is Roenicke’s first year at the helm.

But just what will the offseason bring? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images