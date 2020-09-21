Russell Wilson Offers Condolences To James White After Father’s Death

Russell Wilson is just one of several athletes offering condolences to James White on Sunday after his father, Tyrone, died in a car crash.

Wilson, who played at Wisconsin with White, took to Twitter before Sunday’s Week 2 contest between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots with his initial message for White. He added to his message after the game while speaking with NBC’s Michele Tafoya.

“First of all, Michele, my heart’s heavy because one of my teammates, James White, from Wisconsin — one of the nicest guys teammates, one of the hardest workers, one of the best people I know — had a tough one in losing his dad,” Wilson said, via NBC’s postgame coverage. “I’m not sure what the situation is with his mom yet, but my heart’s been heavy all day thinking about him.

“… This year’s been a tough year as a whole,” he added. “… James, I’m praying for you man, if you can hear me.”

White’s mother remains in critical condition.

