Saquon Barkley Deletes All But One Instagram Post After Knee Injury

Saquon Barkley’s first statement since suffering a potentially serious knee injury was wordless, but nonetheless effective.

The Giants running back left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears after injuring his knee on the first play of the second quarter. New York hadn’t announced an official diagnosis as of Monday morning, but multiple reports indicate the team fears that Barkley tore his right ACL.

Sometime after exiting the contest, which the Giants lost, Barkley deleted all but one post from his Instagram account. The sole remaining post was a photo of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Take a look:

Saquon Barkley removed all of his posts on Instagram except for one…



A photo of Kobe Bryant. #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/70tCuLmoZQ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 21, 2020

For many reasons, Bryant is an excellent source of motivation for athletes facing a difficult road ahead.

Barkley, 23, has established himself as one of the NFL’s top running backs since entering the league in 2018.

