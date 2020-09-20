Saquon Barkley Injury: Here’s Latest On Star Running Back’s Knee Issue

Disaster potentially struck the New York Giants on Sunday.

Star running back Saquon Barkley left his team’s game against the Chicago Bears after injuring his right knee on the first play of the second quarter. The Giants soon afterward ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

You can click here to watch the play.

Here’s the latest on Barkley’s condition, per the Giants:

Injury Update: Saquon Barkley is being taken in for x-rays on his knee. — New York Giants (@Giants) September 20, 2020

Saquon Barkley will not return and will undergo further evaluation tomorrow. — New York Giants (@Giants) September 20, 2020

Obviously, a serious injury to Barkley would be devastating both for the 23-year-old star and for the Giants. Barkley is one of the most dynamic players in all of football.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images