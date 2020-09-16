Scotty Miller, Tom Brady’s New Julian Edelman, Happy About Connection With QB

Tom Brady has made a career playing with slot receivers like Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Scotty Miller may be the most recent of examples. In his first game with Brady, the second-year slot man set career-highs while catching five of the six passes thrown his way for 73 yards.

The Bowling Green product was happy to see the pair’s connection show up on the field.

“It was nice to see it unfold on Sunday. I put in so much work this offseason and then we put in so much work together as far as me and Tom and all the skill guys together,” Miller told reporters Wednesday.

“I think just the work that we put in. I try to be exactly where he wants me to be at all times (and) I try to just be on the same page as him. (Brady’s) such a smart player, such a high I.Q. player, that he knows where all the openings are going to be. If I can just be on the same page with him, I should be able to get some balls and get open.”

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has liked what he’s seen, as well.

“They worked very, very hard all summer and had a great camp together. It showed up in the ballgame – that’s usually what happens,” Arians said.

The Buccaneers opened up the season with a loss to the New Orleans Saints. Tampa Bay will host the Carolina Panthers for its Week 2 game on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images