NFL Rumors: Quandre Diggs Fined For Hit On Patriots’ N’Keal Harry

Quandre Diggs’ hit on N’Keal Harry in Week 2 resulted in more than just an ejection.

The Seahawks safety has been fined $15 thousand for his helmet-to-helmet hit on the Patriots wideout late in the first quarter of Seattle’s 35-30 victory over New England at CenturyLink Field, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Pats quarterback Cam Newton had just connected with Harry in the middle of the field when Diggs barrelled into him. Officials subsequently penalized Diggs with unsportsmanlike conduct and tossed him from the game.

You can check out the play here.

On Monday, Pelissero reported the NFL chose not to suspend Diggs for the hit.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images