Stars’ Tyler Seguin Calls Former Bruins Teammate Zdeno Chara ‘Ultimate Leader’

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin is working toward his second Stanley Cup championship, as his team and the Tampa Bay Lightning are fighting it out in the finals.

But Seguin has some experience in this position, dating back to early in his career when the Boston Bruins won it all his rookie year in 2011, and made it to the SCF again in 2013.

So as just an 18-year-old kid, Seguin had to grow up quickly, getting used to playing against the big bodies in the NHL who are good enough to make deep playoff runs.

Like, for instance, former teammate Zdeno Chara.

“It was more my first practice in Boston, seeing a guy like Zdeno Chara. I’ve seen some big boys, but when you see a guy like that, especially when you’re 18, it’s such an adjustment going from boys to men,” Seguin said on the “Men In Blazers” show.

“And then you’ve got this — I don’t know what you want to call him, he’s more than a man — he’s so big, he’s a beast, he’s thick, he’s a tank. And he’s also the ultimate leader. So to have all that in one man on my first day I was definitely blown away.”

Seguin and the Stars face another elimination game Monday in Game 6, as Tampa Bay leads the series 3-2.

And with the Lightning having sent Boston home in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year, you can imagine at least some members of the Bruins are rooting for Dallas.

