Stars Vs. Golden Knights Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoff Game 2 Online

If Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals is anything like the first, fans are in for one heck of a ride.
The Dallas Stars will try to extend their series lead to two games Tuesday night against after eking out a 1-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday in Game 1 at Rogers Place. John Klingberg potted the lone goal of the game late in the first period.
Will Vegas tie up the series? Or will Dallas take a 2-0 lead?
Here’s how to watch Stars-Golden Knights Game 2 online:
When: Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
