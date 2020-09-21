Stars Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Online

As the majority of the sports world fixates on the NFL season, the NBA playoffs and the upcoming MLB “bubble” postseason, the Dallas Stars are, like, maybe about to win a Stanley Cup.

Dallas beat the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. The two teams will meet Monday night for Game 2 inside the NHL’s Edmonton bubble.

Will the Stars take a 2-0 series lead, or will Tampa Bay even the score? We’ll found out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Game 2 of the Cup Final online and on TV:

When: Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream:FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images