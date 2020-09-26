Stars Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Online

The Stanley Cup might very well be handed out Saturday night.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final is set to take place in the Edmonton hub, with the Tampa Bay Lightning currently leading the series 3-1 over the Dallas Stars.

The trajectory of the series was shifted in Friday’s Game 4, which ended with Tampa claiming an overtime victory and pushing Dallas to the brink.

Here’s how to watch Game 5 of the Cup Final online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images