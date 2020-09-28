Stars Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Online

Will Tampa win the Cup, or will Dallas force a Game 7?

The Stanley Cup could be won Monday night.

The Lightning and Stars are set for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Tampa Bay had a chance to clinch the Cup on Saturday in Game 5, but Dallas earned a double-overtime victory to force Game 6.

Can the Lighting seal the deal inside the Edmonton bubble, or are we headed for a Game 7? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Lightning vs. Stars Game 6 online:

When: Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

