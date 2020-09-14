Steelers Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

“Monday Night Football” is back, folks.

Week 1 of the NFL season means football fans will be able to enjoy not one, but two games Monday. The first contest of the doubleheader will come to you from the Meadowlands where the New York Giants will host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This primetime clash will mark the return of Ben Roethlisberger, who hasn’t played since Week 2 of last season. The Steelers quarterback will be looking to spoil the Giants debut of first-year head coach Joe Judge.

Here’s how to watch Steelers vs. Giants online and on TV:

When: Monday, Sept. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images