Stephon Gilmore Contract: Reported Details Of Patriots CB’s Reworked Deal

We now know the details of that hefty pay raise Stephon Gilmore received over the weekend.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year reportedly agreed to rework his contract with the New England Patriots, who gave him a $5 million pay raise for the current campaign.

In doing so, the Patriots dropped Gilmore’s 2021 salary by $4.5 million.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the details Tuesday morning.

In reworking Stephon Gilmore's deal, the Patriots bumped his base salary up by $2.5M and added $2M in per-game roster bonuses, with $2M due if he repeats as DPOY.



His 2021 salary drops from $11.5M to $7M, as the team accelerated that money due by a year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 15, 2020

Of course, there’s a very real possibility that the Patriots and Gilmore renegotiate his deal for 2021, but that obviously remains to be seen.

Gilmore, arguably the best defensive back in the NFL, is set to hit free agency following the 2021 campaign. He’s in line for another hefty deal, but that might or might not come from his current team, which reportedly considered trading him prior to the start of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images