Stephon Gilmore Explains Challenges Presented By Seahawks’ Passing Game

“D.K. is very strong, very explosive, can make big catches. And Lockett is a great receiver, too. Great speed, good after the catch,” Gilmore said. “And they got a great quarterback, too. So, it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”

Wilson is the head of the snake in the Seattle offense. The dual threat QB keeps plays alive with his legs and is tough to both contain, and ultimately, bring down.

“Russell Wilson, when I look at a guy like him, he’s a great quarterback,” Gilmore said. “He throws some balls where only his guy can catch it so you got to really play great technique, be really tight on the receiver. And with that, he can buy time, buy extra time to get his receivers open. So, it’s going to be a team effort to stop a guy like him.”

Wilson completed a noteworthy 88.6% of his passes Week 1, both signaling a great individual effort and brutal defensive performance from the opposing Atlanta Falcons. He threw for 322 yards with four touchdowns in the game.

“It’s difficult. Anytime a guy can throw the ball like he does, and buy time, it makes everybody’s job harder,” Gilmore said.

Fortunately for the Patriots, they have among the best secondaries in the league, which is how they intercepted three passes in a Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Gilmore leads the cornerback group with J.C. Jackson, Jon Jones and Jason McCourty, along with a safety group including Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Terrance Brooks, Joejuan Williams and second-round pick Kyle Dugger. The Patriots depth and versatility on the back end allowed them to feature seven (!!) defensive backs on 17 defensive plays against Miami.

With that, it’ll be interesting to see who has the upper hand in the vertical matchup when “Sunday Night Football” kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images