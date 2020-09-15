Take Inside Look At Patriots’ Locker Room After Week 1 Win Over Dolphins

Prior to the 2020 NFL season, New England’s last meeting with Miami left the Patriots with a sour taste in their mouths.

Emotions among Bill Belichick’s bunch were on the opposite end of the spectrum Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots in Week 1 exacted a bit of revenge against the Dolphins, who spoiled their chances of earning a first-round bye in the 2019 NFL playoffs. New England notched a 21-11 win over its AFC East rival on the strength of two touchdowns from new starting quarterback Cam Newton.

It was a joyful scene in the Patriots’ locker room following their season-opening win. You can taken an inside look in the video below, which includes a team address from Bill Belichick and a breakdown from longtime captain Matthew Slater.

"We have to continue to overcome adversity. That's going to be the name of this season. That's what kind of year it's been."



Slate breaks down the huddle after after a Week 1 𝗪𝗜𝗡. pic.twitter.com/ZFjv6iIBcT — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 15, 2020

J.C. Jackson receiving the game ball shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Belichick went out of his way after Sunday’s game to praise the young defensive back, who bounced back from his early gaffe against the Dolphins and turned in a great performance.

Next on the docket for the Patriots is a trip to Seattle to face the Seahawks, who opened their 2020 season with a road win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images