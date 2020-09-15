Take Inside Look At Patriots’ Locker Room After Week 1 Win Over Dolphins

Prior to the 2020 NFL season, New England’s last meeting with Miami left the Patriots with a sour taste in their mouths.
Emotions among Bill Belichick’s bunch were on the opposite end of the spectrum Sunday afternoon.
The Patriots in Week 1 exacted a bit of revenge against the Dolphins, who spoiled their chances of earning a first-round bye in the 2019 NFL playoffs. New England notched a 21-11 win over its AFC East rival on the strength of two touchdowns from new starting quarterback Cam Newton.
It was a joyful scene in the Patriots’ locker room following their season-opening win. You can taken an inside look in the video below, which includes a team address from Bill Belichick and a breakdown from longtime captain Matthew Slater.
J.C. Jackson receiving the game ball shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Belichick went out of his way after Sunday’s game to praise the young defensive back, who bounced back from his early gaffe against the Dolphins and turned in a great performance.
Next on the docket for the Patriots is a trip to Seattle to face the Seahawks, who opened their 2020 season with a road win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images