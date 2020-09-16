Tanner Houck Gets First Career Strikeout To End First Inning In Red Sox-Marlins

Tanner Houck made his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday night, and got out of the first inning in a big way.

The Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins opened up a three-game set at Marlins Park. And Houck had a man on first with two outs.

Jose Aguilar stepped to the plate in hopes to get the scoring started, but instead struck out swinging to give Houck his first career strikeout.

Bringing the heat for his first big league K.



Welcome to The Show, @houck_tanner! pic.twitter.com/8zltGMAAF2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 15, 2020

Nice work, rookie.