Tanner Houck Set To Make MLB Debut Tuesday For Red Sox Vs. Marlins

Tanner Houck toes the rubber for the first time for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The 2017 first-round draft pick takes on the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park as the Red Sox look to win their second straight game.

Houck spent three years at the University of Missouri where he racked up an impressive 292 strikeouts and 3.92 ERA.

He began his professional career with the Lowell Spinners in 2017.

The tall righty becomes just the third pitcher drafted by Boston to make their way all the way up to the big league club since 2014.