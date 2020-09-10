Texans Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Regular-Season Opener Online

The 2020 NFL season has arrived.

The new campaign will kick off Thursday night when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans. It will mark the first NFL contest since the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV triumph back in February, as there were no preseason games last month.

This Week 1 tilt will serve as a rematch of a 2019 divisional-round clash. Kansas City overcame a 24-point deficit against Houston to kickstart its run to the Lombardi Trophy.

Here’s how to watch Texans vs. Chiefs online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Sept. 10, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images