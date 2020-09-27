Texans Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

It’s been nearly three years since the Texans and Steelers last met, but that will change in Week 3 of the NFL season.

Pittsburgh will host Houston at Heinz Field on Sunday as they look to continue their solid start to the season and improve to 3-0.

The Texans, meanwhile, will go for their first win of the season after dropping their first two to the mighty Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

The two teams last met on Christmas Day in 2017. The Steelers crushed the Texans 34-6, though both squads look quite different entering this week’s contest.

Here’s how to watch Texans-Steelers:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images