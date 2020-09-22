These Stats Show Promising Production From Patriots’ Offensive Linemen

The New England Patriots’ offensive line has looked remarkably better the first two games of the 2020 season in comparison to 2019.
A major aspect behind that has been the return of center David Andrews, of course. But after the opt out of right tackle Marcus Cannon, and depth looking like it could be a factor, the Patriots have been helped by a few younger players.
Rookie Michael Onwenu and third-year left tackle Isaiah Wynn, specifically, are among those who’ve been influential.
Onwenu, the Patriots sixth-round pick in 2020, has started each of the first two games this season. He’s been used as both a right tackle (filling void left by Cannon) and also as a jumbo tight end when the Patriots go with their heavier sets like 14 personnel (one running back, four tight ends).
The 6-foot-3, 350-pounder has the statistics to back up his production, too.
The University of Michigan product is the second highest-graded offensive rookie through Week 2, according to Pro Football Focus. Only New York Jets’ first-round pick, tackle Mekhi Becton, has graded higher.
Additionally, Onwenu played 21 snaps at right tackle (40% of total snaps) against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and did not allow a single pressure, per PFF. It was an uptick of Onwenu playing 34% of snaps vs. the Miami Dolphins Week 1.
Wynn, a 2017 first-round pick, is perhaps more a player the Patriots would expect a strong campaign out of, but his play is still good to see.
After missing time each of his first two seasons due to injury, Wynn has stayed on the field to play 100% of the offensive snaps in the first two games. Included in those are 72 pass blocking snaps, which he hasn’t allowed a single pressure, per PFF.
The Patriots certainly will be looking for the pair to continue that production as they move forward, especially with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels putting a “huge focus” on New England’s run game.
