These Stats Show Promising Production From Patriots’ Offensive Linemen

The New England Patriots’ offensive line has looked remarkably better the first two games of the 2020 season in comparison to 2019.

A major aspect behind that has been the return of center David Andrews, of course. But after the opt out of right tackle Marcus Cannon, and depth looking like it could be a factor, the Patriots have been helped by a few younger players.

Rookie Michael Onwenu and third-year left tackle Isaiah Wynn, specifically, are among those who’ve been influential.

Onwenu, the Patriots sixth-round pick in 2020, has started each of the first two games this season. He’s been used as both a right tackle (filling void left by Cannon) and also as a jumbo tight end when the Patriots go with their heavier sets like 14 personnel (one running back, four tight ends).

The 6-foot-3, 350-pounder has the statistics to back up his production, too.