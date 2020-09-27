This Stat Shows Just How Ugly Falcons’ Consecutive Late Losses Were

Chances are you felt pretty confident in the Atlanta Falcons to win against the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears over the last two weeks.

But nothing is guaranteed, as showcased by the Falcons’ losses in Weeks 2 and 3.

The defeats came after Atlanta held a lead going into the fourth quarter, making it the first team to drop consecutive games when entering the final frame with an advantage of at least 15 points.

What makes the losses even uglier is the fact that the Falcons nearly had a 100% chance to win those games.

