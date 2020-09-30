This Was ‘Best Part’ Of First Career Touchdown For Patriots’ Deatrich Wise

The Patriots built their lead over the Raiders on Sunday via a powerful rushing attack and iced the game with a defensive score.

Seven seconds after Rex Burkhead scored his third touchdown of the Week 3 tilt, Deatrich Wise put up six for the first time in his NFL career.

Wise and fellow New England defensive lineman Shilique Calhoun got to Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr in the visitors’ end zone, and the fourth-year Patriot gobbled up the loose football for a touchdown.

Wise on Tuesday shared a series of photos of the play to his Instagram. The 26-year-old also explained the “best part” of the touchdown in the post’s caption.

The Patriots will need Wise and Co. to take their games to the next level Sunday afternoon. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have looked flat-out frightening through three games, including a 34-point performance in Baltimore against the Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images