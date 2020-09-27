Titans-Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

Will the Vikings find their first win of the year?

The Vikings on Sunday will try to find their way to the win column against a tough Titans team.

Tennessee enters the Week 3 contest seeking its third win in a row, having defeated the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.

This is the first time the two teams are meeting since the Vikings topped the Titans 25-16 in their 2016 season opener.

Here’s how to watch Titans-Vikings online

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

More Football:

NFL Odds: Here Are Three Favorites You Should Avoid Betting In Week 3

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images

Related