Titans-Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The Vikings on Sunday will try to find their way to the win column against a tough Titans team.
Tennessee enters the Week 3 contest seeking its third win in a row, having defeated the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.
This is the first time the two teams are meeting since the Vikings topped the Titans 25-16 in their 2016 season opener.
Here’s how to watch Titans-Vikings online
When: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access