Bruce Arians Reverses Course, Blames Tom Brady Interception On Mike Evans

Bruce Arians sang a slightly different tune Monday afternoon than he did Sunday after his team’s loss to the Saints.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach was critical of Tom Brady after the quarterback’s uneven game against New Orleans, including blaming Brady for two interceptions. One of the picks came in the second quarter when Brady was targeting star receiver Mike Evans, whom Arians initially said read the defense correctly, unlike Brady.

Arians reversed course Monday, putting the blame on Evans’ shoulders.

Check out this tweet from the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud:

#Bucs coach Bruce Arians said after further review, the first INT was on Mike Evans. It wasn't Cover 2 and he should've bent it inside. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 14, 2020

However, Arians held firm on his analysis of Brady’s ugly pick-six in the third quarter.

“If you’re throwing an out route, you don’t throw it low and inside,” Arians said, via The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Added Arians, via WFLA-TV’s Gabrielle Shirley: “He has had it before and he knows how to bounce back. He knew he did not play very well. … I would expect him to have a little bit more grit and determination next week”

Brady and the Bucs will look to rebound next Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers.

