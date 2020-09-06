NFL Rumors: Why Some Patriots Players Were Fine With Tom Brady Leaving

At the end of the day, Tom Brady’s Patriots departure might’ve been the best thing for everyone.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback was noticeably grumpy throughout last season, which saw New England’s offense struggle with a depleted, inexperienced receiving corps. Whether it was due to the offense’s issues or his looming contract situation and free agency — or a bit of both — Brady was not his normal self in 2019.

And, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, some within the Patriots organization weren’t heartbroken when Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason.

Check out this excerpt from his column published Saturday:

And I will admit to you that from what I’ve heard since Tom Brady departed, the Patriots did need a vibe change in the locker room because a dour Brady, which start to crop up at the end of 2018, took its toll on the Patriots last season. It was so bad that some of his teammates have admittedly privately that it was better for all involved that Brady moved on if he was going to have the same attitude this season.

Ultimately, Brady had a right to be upset. The Patriots did little to address their glaring need at receiver — the Antonio Brown stuff is a totally different conversation — and the franchise and head coach he gave everything refused to commit to him long-term.

Of course, a case can be made that Belichick and the Patriots were justified in much of what they did, and continue to do as the franchise moves into a new era.

Still, there comes a time when a bad attitude goes beyond mere pouting, and it’s apparent that Brady reached that point.